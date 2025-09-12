Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DELL opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.