Militia Capital Partners LP Acquires 33,043 Shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports comprises 2.3% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Militia Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Corporacion America Airports worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 13,622,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,290,000 after buying an additional 6,537,641 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 851,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 198,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,584,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Corporacion America Airports Price Performance

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.85.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.15 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

