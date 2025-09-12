Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a 0.4% increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

PRMRF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 111.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.