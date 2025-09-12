Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,527,000 after purchasing an additional 969,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $755.85 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $715.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

