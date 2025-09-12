Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

DHR stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.47 and its 200-day moving average is $199.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

