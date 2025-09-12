Lynx Investment Advisory Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Lynx Investment Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

