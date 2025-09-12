Militia Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

TIGO opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

