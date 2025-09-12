Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Acquired by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 825.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for about 5.7% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in Axos Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

