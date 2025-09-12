Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Buys New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,043,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,840,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

BR stock opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

