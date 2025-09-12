ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 22.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.59 ($0.18). 32,838,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 7,683,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 15.2%
The firm has a market cap of £62.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,404.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.86.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
