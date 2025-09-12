Militia Capital Partners LP Invests $809,000 in Investors Title Company $ITIC

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Militia Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Investors Title by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $256.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Title Company has a 1 year low of $190.20 and a 1 year high of $290.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.31.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

