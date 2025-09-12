Militia Capital Partners LP Buys 2,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. $PKBK

Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp accounts for about 1.8% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 228.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $74,624.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,145.09. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $42,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,909 shares of company stock valued at $195,499. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.64. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

