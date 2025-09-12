AAON, Inc. $AAON Stake Reduced by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AAON by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AAON by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

