Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.