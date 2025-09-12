First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

