Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,891 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 2.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,400,000 after acquiring an additional 524,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 348.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.