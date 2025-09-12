Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 22,038 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 822,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $204,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,110,000 after buying an additional 209,671 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

