First Hawaiian Bank Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $211.01.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

