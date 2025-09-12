Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 6,849 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of A opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.