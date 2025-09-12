Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $69,445,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.46 and its 200-day moving average is $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.