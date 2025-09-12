JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Sold by Blue Oak Capital LLC

Blue Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.