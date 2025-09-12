First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 2.4%

GSK stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.GSK’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

