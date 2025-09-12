Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 678,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

