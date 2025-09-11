SWS Partners Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $181.64 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

