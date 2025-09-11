Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,747 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $198.91 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $200.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

