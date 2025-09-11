SWS Partners Acquires 3,725 Shares of RH $RH

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned 0.07% of RH worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 193,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 68,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.87. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.47.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

