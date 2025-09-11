SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 19,863 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.