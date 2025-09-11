Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expands By 30.2%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 489,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 376,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CIO opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $280.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 71.27%.The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in City Office REIT by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

