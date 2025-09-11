SWS Partners Buys 9,484 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

