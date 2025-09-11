Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) Insider Buys A$23,619.30 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 78,731 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,619.30.
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.
Sequoia Financial Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 656.0%. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
