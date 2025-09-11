Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) Insider Buys A$23,619.30 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 78,731 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,619.30.

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

Sequoia Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 656.0%. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.