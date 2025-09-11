Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Insider Andrew (Andy) Lloyd Purchases 425,546 Shares

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Lloyd bought 425,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$32,341.50.

The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in China. It explores for bauxite. The company's flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property that covers an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located on Western Cape York. The company was formerly known as MetroCoal Limited and changed its name to Metro Mining Limited in December 2014.

