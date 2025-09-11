Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Insider Andrew (Andy) Lloyd Purchases 425,546 Shares

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Lloyd bought 425,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$32,341.50.
Metro Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Metro Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metro Mining
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.