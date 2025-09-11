James Blackie Sells 3,770 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $20,810.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 509,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,132.64. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $16,806.96.
- On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,347.84.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,549 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $13,841.07.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Blackie sold 2,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $12,958.40.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, James Blackie sold 3,283 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $17,104.43.
ON24 Price Performance
ONTF stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.
Institutional Trading of ON24
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON24
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.