James Blackie Sells 3,770 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $20,810.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 509,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,132.64. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $16,806.96.

On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,347.84.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,549 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $13,841.07.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Blackie sold 2,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $12,958.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Blackie sold 3,283 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $17,104.43.

ONTF stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in ON24 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,172,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ON24 by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

