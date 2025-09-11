Insider Buying: NoviqTech (ASX:NVQ) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ – Get Free Report) insider Niv Dagan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.

NoviqTech Limited develops and delivers carbon reporting and guarantee of origin software solutions in Australia and Europe. The company offers Carbon Central, a software as a service platform under the TYMLEZ brand that allows companies to monitor their carbon footprint, produce evidence for claiming carbon offsets, and generate guarantee of origin certificates for green fuels and resources.

