SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,548 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.