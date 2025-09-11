SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Aon plc $AON

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,163,000 after acquiring an additional 131,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $362.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

