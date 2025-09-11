Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $26,608,436 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.57.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,288.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,466.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,416.53. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

