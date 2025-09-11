SWS Partners Acquires 648 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.