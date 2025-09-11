Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.