Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Holdings Decreased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,340,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,983,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $278.79 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.66 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,136. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

