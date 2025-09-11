Robert Bartels, Jr. Acquires 296 Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartels, Jr. bought 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,059.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,531.02. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 403.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 307,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

