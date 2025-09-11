Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 24,000 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $221.16 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

