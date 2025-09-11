Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:BDX opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

