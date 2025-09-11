Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.