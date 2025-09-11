SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 351 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $275.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $280.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.
View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.