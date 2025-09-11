Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

