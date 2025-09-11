SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $449.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

