First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 213989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 423,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.