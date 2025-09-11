First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 213989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
