Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CAG stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

