SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

