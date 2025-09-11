Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes Position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

